As people eagerly awaited for Prime Minister Liz Truss to deliver her opening remarks in a speech a heavy rain began to fall leading the lectern to be taken away, in what some called a metaphorical moment.

The skies seemed to be crying over the state of the nation as Truss officially took office, marking her entrance with a speech in front of 10 Downing Street.

As media awaited the PM's arrival, staff quickly tried to protect the lectern from the rain, first putting a bin bag over it, then removing the podium completely.

The empty lectern sitting under grey skies with a bin bag over it felt as bleak and eerie as the last few months for many UK citizens as a series of scandals among the Tories led to Johnson's removal and a cost of living crisis enveloped the nation.

"The bin bag on the lectern outside Downing Street is quite the metaphor," Rob wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after, staff removed the lectern completely to protect it from the rain.



Viewers of live feeds laughed as drama unfolded with the lectern, many wondered why there was no covering over the lectern to begin with, given how common rain is.

Luckily the heavy rains passed through and the lectern was returned just in time for Truss to give a brief speech about Britain prevailing under her new leadership.

Marking the beginning of a new era, Truss' lectern seems to be a spiral-staircase-like podium.

