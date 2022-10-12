Liz Truss had a tricky PMQs today.
She crumbled under Labour leader Keir Starmer's scrutiny, she failed to articulate why the Tories were fit to save the failing economy, and she made some confusing clangers about spending which left her spokesperson rushing to correct her.
Not only that, but she made the ridiculous error of starting a sentence criticising Labour's stance on her energy plan by saying "I'm genuinely unclear".
You can see where this is going...
Yes, upon doing so, she was immediately interrupted by Labour MPs who jeered so much she couldn't get to the end of her statement.
She tried again, using the same words, for some reason, and the same thing happened. At least she made us laugh...
Not only was she mocked by MPs in the commons, but her words were also used against her on social media by opposition MPs and other political opponents who were delighted at her misjudged remark:
\u201c"I'm genuinely unclear..." \n\nLiz Truss could've stopped there\u201d— Edward Hardy (@Edward Hardy) 1665576000
\u201c\u201cI\u2019m genuinely unclear\u201d says Truss\n\nRefreshing to hear some clarity & honesty from the PM\n\n#PMQs\u201d— Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f (@Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f) 1665573610
\u201cSo the Prime Minister is \u2018genuinely unclear\u2019\n\nTell us something we don\u2019t know\n\n#PMQs\u201d— Alex Sobel MP \ud83d\udfe3 (@Alex Sobel MP \ud83d\udfe3) 1665578177
\u201c\u201cI\u2019m genuinely unclear\u201d\n\nThat will be clipped and played back forever. Novice mistake.\n\n#PMQs\u201d— Matt Forde (@Matt Forde) 1665573125
\u201c\u201cI\u2019m genuinely unclear.\u201d\n\nShe can say that again. #PMQs\u201d— Ryan Jackson (@Ryan Jackson) 1665573110
\u201c"Mr Speaker, I'm genuinely unclear"\n\nFinally! The Prime Minister speaks the truth in Parliament.\n\n#PMQs\u201d— Chris Elmore MP (@Chris Elmore MP) 1665573014
\u201cLiz Truss says \u2018I\u2019m genuinely unclear\u2019. Think we can all agree on that\u201d— John Crace (@John Crace) 1665573368
\u201cLiz Truss: "Mr Speaker, I'm genuinely unclear"\n\nQuote of the day\n\n#PMQs\u201d— Liam Thorp (@Liam Thorp) 1665573368
\u201c"I am genuinely unclear" says Liz Truss at #pmqs. Well yes\u201d— Emily Thornberry (@Emily Thornberry) 1665573418
Another big swing and a miss from our PM.
