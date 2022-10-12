Liz Truss had a tricky PMQs today.

She crumbled under Labour leader Keir Starmer's scrutiny, she failed to articulate why the Tories were fit to save the failing economy, and she made some confusing clangers about spending which left her spokesperson rushing to correct her.

Not only that, but she made the ridiculous error of starting a sentence criticising Labour's stance on her energy plan by saying "I'm genuinely unclear".

You can see where this is going...

Yes, upon doing so, she was immediately interrupted by Labour MPs who jeered so much she couldn't get to the end of her statement.

She tried again, using the same words, for some reason, and the same thing happened. At least she made us laugh...

Not only was she mocked by MPs in the commons, but her words were also used against her on social media by opposition MPs and other political opponents who were delighted at her misjudged remark:

Another big swing and a miss from our PM.

