Marjorie Taylor Greene shares baffling 9/11 comparison during rant about spy balloons

Far-right Republicans, including Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) do not understand why the Biden Administration did not shoot down the Chinese spy balloon last week.

Although the government asserted the balloon was too big to take down without potentially injuring civilians, Taylor Greene, 48, told GOP rally attendees she’s not buying it.

At the event on Saturday, the Georgia Representative ranted about the balloon, comparing it to the plane that crashed in Shankesfield, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.

“The excuses that we’re given on this were pathetic, absolutely pathetic,” Taylor Greene said.

“They said, ‘it’s three school busses, three school busses wide.’ Ok, well do you guys remember on 9/11 when an airplane crashed in Pennslyvania, a jetliner. Remember that? It didn’t kill anybody on the ground, killed everyone on board, but it didn’t kill anyone on the ground.”

United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers tried to overpower hijackers who were trying to steer the plane toward Washington DC.

There were no survivors.

Taylor Greene continued, “So they want to tell all of us it was too risky to take down that Chinese spy balloon over rural Idaho or Montana or any of these other states, or Alaska - they’re liars.”

The Republican representative went on to call the Biden Administration “cowards” and “liars” and claimed Joe Biden “sold out to China.”

While Taylor Greene’s passionate rant resonated with some audience members, people online found her comments naive.





