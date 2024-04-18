Marjorie Taylor Greene wants 'space lasers' to combat migrants

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the use of "space laser technology" at the U.S.-Mexico border as a way to combat migrants.

In a post on Twitter/X the Republican wrote, "Israel has some of the best unmanned defence systems in the world." Attached to the post was a proposed amendment to a funding bill that would provide additional aid to Israel.

"I've previously voted to fund space lasers for Israel's defense. America needs to take our national security seriously and deserves the same type of defense for our border that Israel has and proudly uses," she added.

The amendment reads, "By the funds made available by this Act, such sums as necessary shall be used for the development of space laster technology on the southwest border."

Her post comes about Greene pushed back against Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson's announcement that the chamber will vote this weekend on three separate bills providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Greene has been one of the most vocal critics of the U.S. continuing to provide aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia. Greene has argued the funds being sent to Ukraine should instead be used domestically, including to strengthen security at the southern border.

"Our government only cares to send America's hard earned tax dollars to fund wars and murder all over the world, while paralyzing America with unbearable debt," she wrote on Twitter/X on Wednesday.

"All the weak men in Washington can not stop me. I will not relent in my fight against our own government to put America FIRST."

This isn't the first time Greene's name has been in the same sentence as "space lasers", the 49-year-old has previously promoted conspiracy theories about "Jewish space lasers."

In 2018, she suggested that California wildfires were intentionally started by "lasers or blue beams of light" to benefit the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish banking family who are often central figures in antisemitic conspiracies.

