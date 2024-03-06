Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Emily Maitlis to 'f**k off' after simple question

Journalist Emily Maitlis was told to "f*ck off" by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, after she called Taylor Greene a "conspiracy theorist."

The interaction took place on Super Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago - Donald Trump's residence - with Maitlis asking Taylor Greene what her message to Republican candidate Nikki Haley is. Haley remains in the race despite former president Trump receiving the majority of delegates during the primary.

"Well, we've been encouraging her to drop out and support President Trump," Taylor Greene says. "And I think tonight is the clear message that President Trump is the clear front runner, he's the front runner in our Republican primary, and it's time for Nikki Haley to drop out and support him."

Maitlis then goes on to ask Taylor Greene another question, this time if President Trump is closer to picking his VP and whether Taylor Greene should be on that list.

Greene doesn't directly answer. First saying "I don't think Nikki Haley should be on the list." Maitlis then asks again if Taylor Greene thinks she herself should be on the list, to which she replies, "He's got a long list, I support President Trump in any way, any way he'd ask me."

The Congresswoman seems content with the questions being asked to her, adorning a big grin on her face, until Maitlis says: "Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself? He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists."

Taylor Green then calls Maitlis a "conspiracy theorist," then continues, "the left and the media spread more conspiracy theories. We like the truth, we like supporting out Constitution, our freedoms and America First."

Taylor Green then tries to walk away, but not before Maitlis asks her about "Jewish space lasers." This refers to a now-deleted Facebook post in which the Congresswoman claimed a space laser controlled by the Rothschild family - a Jewish family that have often been at the centre of antisemitic conspiracy theories - caused a California wildfire.

Clearly angered at Maitlis' question, Taylor Greene responds by saying: "Why don't you go talk about Jewish space lasers and really why don't you f*ck off? How about that?"









