One of the occupational hazards that comes with Zooming in to media interviews on live TV is making sure your background is in ship shape.
We all remember when a BBC Wales interview with Yvette Amos was usurped by a giant pink penis that was sat on her shelf. And of course, when toddlers ruined an important interview with Robert Kelly...or made it more iconic.
And politicians are not immune to this background scrutiny - remember Michael Gove's bookshelf?
So welcome everyone to new entree to the genre, Tory MP Mark Spencer, who appeared on BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain this morning to talk about the cost of living crisis.
But nobody could concentrate on a word he was saying, when they spotted a sign that said "sheep or leader" on his bookshelf, that people found very odd.
\u201cNice "Sheep or Leader?" sign @Mark_Spencer \ud83e\udd2d #BBCBreakfast\u201d— J (@J) 1660200347
\u201cThis is Mark Spencer Con MP. If you screw your eyes up the sign in the back reads sheep or leader. \nSheep, definitely a sheep this guy\u201d— Marion Main (@Marion Main) 1660200408
\u201cSunak supporter Mark Spencer MP has a sign behind him saying Sheep or Leader? Brutal.\u201d— Gary Williams (@Gary Williams) 1660203284
\u201cThis Tory slimeball has an illuminated box saying 'Sheep or leader?' Oh ffs....what is wrong with these people?\n\n#BBCBreakfast\u201d— Steve Hyett (@Steve Hyett) 1660200050
On his GMB appearance, Spencer tripped up about MPs being able to claim expenses on energy bills in second homes.
\u201cAdil Ray - Is it right that MPs can get their energy bills paid via expenses? \n\nMark Spencer(Leader HoC) - If you have a second home you can claim\n\nAdil Ray - So it's ok for us to pay your expenses, but you don't have a plan to help us pay our bills? \n\n#GMB\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1660204536
And he also fielded tough questions about when the government has last had a cabinet meeting.
\u201cCharlie Stayt: When was the last time the cabinet meet? \n\nMark Spencer(Leader HoC): The end of July.. but the govt continues to function\n\nCharlie Stayt: Martin Lewis says this is on the scale of the pandemic... so why are you not meeting & talking about this? \n\n#BBCBreakfast\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1660200627
Is he a sheep or a leader though?
