One of the occupational hazards that comes with Zooming in to media interviews on live TV is making sure your background is in ship shape.

We all remember when a BBC Wales interview with Yvette Amos was usurped by a giant pink penis that was sat on her shelf. And of course, when toddlers ruined an important interview with Robert Kelly...or made it more iconic.

And politicians are not immune to this background scrutiny - remember Michael Gove's bookshelf?

So welcome everyone to new entree to the genre, Tory MP Mark Spencer, who appeared on BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain this morning to talk about the cost of living crisis.

But nobody could concentrate on a word he was saying, when they spotted a sign that said "sheep or leader" on his bookshelf, that people found very odd.

On his GMB appearance, Spencer tripped up about MPs being able to claim expenses on energy bills in second homes.

And he also fielded tough questions about when the government has last had a cabinet meeting.

Is he a sheep or a leader though?

