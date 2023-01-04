The Matt Hancock app is officially no more but the memes will live on

Bad news everyone - the Matt Hancock app is no more.

The MP announced (via the app of course) that it would close five years after it changed the face of politics forever (or something like that). Are you devastated?

He said: “After almost five gloriously fun years, it’s time to bid a fond farewell to the ‘iconic’ Matt Hancock App – a platform that secured multiple exclusives, including my backing of Rishi Sunak for PM.

“While the news will come as a blow to those who can’t remember life before the app, fear not …,” he said, before recommending people follow him on TikTok.

“Thanks for the memories and see you all soon,” he added.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The app was launched in 2018 when the politician turned I'm A Celebrity star was the culture secretary under Theresa May. He said he hoped it would keep his constituents up-to-date and “promote a healthy, open and impartial debate within its community" but it ended up (inevitably) as a forum to troll the MP.

There were also initial privacy concerns:

People on Twitter and the app had thoughts when he announced it was all over:

RIP Matt Hancock app.

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.