Matt Hancock has been called a 'c**t' live on BBC Radio 2 this Friday afternoon leading to host Sara Cox awkwardly having to cut off the caller who said it.

The incident occurred on Cox's All Request Friday show where a man called Jesse requested 'Don't Stop Me Now' by Queen but things went awry when he was asked to read out what song he had requested.

Jesse said: "We're playing 'Don't Stop Me Now' by Queen because Matt Hancock's a c**t."

Immediately realising what had happened, Cox cut Jesse off and apologised. The veteran broadcaster told listeners: "OK, so we've got to cut him off there. This is live radio this kind of thing happens. I can only apologise if you've got children listening in the car. I'm going to play the tune huge apologies. It is live and here's the song."

For those keeping track, Hancock is currently in the Australian jungle where he is taking part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The former health secretary's involvement in the show has caused a number of issues and controversies mostly because he is a sitting member of parliament. As a result of his appearance on the reality show, the Conservative party removed the whip from Hancock.

Elsewhere a banner was flown over the campsite by the Covid Bereaved Families activism group protesting Hancock's involvement as a contestant. Ofcom has also received more than 100 complaints about Hancock since he entered the jungle.

Although Hancock hasn't made too many celebrity friends in the jungle he has excelled at the trials which have seen him covered in bugs, buried alive and forced to eat camel penis. That being said he could be ousted by the public on tonight's episode as the first eviction takes place.

