Matt Hancock's appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues to be divisive.

So much so, that the politician has now received 1100 Ofcom complaints for appearing on the show.

Hancock has said he's there to raise awareness about dyslexia, but people aren't so sure of his motives and regardless, think it is inappropriate to do so while he is meant to be representing the people of West Suffolk.

So now, Ofcom will have to assess complaints before deciding whether to investigate more than half of complaints which are about him being there while he is a sitting MP, and another bunch which reportedly express concern about how his campmates are treating him.

In a blog post on its website, Ofcom wrote: "It's worth being aware that under our rules, in principle - and taking into account freedom of expression - there's no ban on any particular person taking part in programmes.

"However, if the mere presence of a person is likely to cause offence, we would expect broadcasters to take steps to mitigate or justify that offence. How they do that editorially, is up to them."

Hancock has already lost the whip for going on the show and bereaved families of those who died of Covid flew a banner over the camp telling him to do one earlier this week. Meanwhile. parliament's watchdog has also received dozens of complaints and a petition set up before the series began, calling for him to be pulled from the show, has over 45,000 signatures.

Looks like his decision to go on the show will not be easily forgotten.

