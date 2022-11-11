Former health secretary Matt Hancock has taken part in his third bucktucker trial in as many days on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here where he has eaten all sort of ungodly things.

The first thing that the MP ate was a fish eye taco. Yes, that's raw fish eyes in tacos. The taco part sounded ok but we'll pass on the raw fish eye part. In all fairness to Hancock he did without too much trouble.

His second 'meal' as a whole glass of blended worms and a grub as a side which despite calling it disgusting he did neck in one.

The third, which was his main course was 'williy-con-carne' aka a camel's penis. Hancock chewed on the penis for a little while but did manage to swallow. He later said it was "horrible" and it was "soft and crunchy at the same time."

He wasn't done there and had to then eat a sheep's vagina which he surprisingly ate without any trouble at all. Next was a cow's anus which also went down quite well, even though he couldn't recommend it.

Boy George, who did the challenge with Hancock, ate different meals as he is a vegetarian which doesn't sound too bad. However, his meals almost sounded worst and included the likes of blended fermented duck eggs and vomit fruit which frequently made him wretch.

Amusingly George told Hancock while he was eating one meal that he'd never voted Tory.

When it was all said and done the pair managed to eat all of their courses, the final of which for Hancock was a skewer full of cockroaches which he really struggled with, all won 11 stars for the camp.

As you can imagine, despite people finding it entertaining there was still little sympathy for Hancock.

Writer Otto English said: "Right Hon Matt Hancock eating a camel's penis on #ImACeleb in order to try and make himself relevant again."

Journalist Boyd Hilton added: "Penis. Vagina. Now for the anus”… a few months ago who could have imagined one day we’d watch Dec off @antanddec saying this to Matt Hancock. #ImACeleb."

Ant and Dec also shared a meme suggesting that George might have enjoyed the trial a bit more than he let on.

And yes, Hancock was selected by the public to do the next trial along with actor Owen Warner. Surely he can't keep doing these trials, right?

