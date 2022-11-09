Labour's Jonathan Reynolds reckons there will be "landslide" votes for Matt Hancock to participate in gruesome trials like eating crocodile anus when he appears on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The former health secretary caused a rumble in and out of the jungle last week when it was announced he will be appearing on the hit ITV reality show, given he is a sitting MP and his West Suffolk constituency is not remotely near the Australian outback.

It has even been reported that the disgraced politician, who was forced to resign from his role when he was found to have broken his own Covid rules by kissing his aide, will earn £400,000 for his appearance. And while Hancock has claimed he is going on the show to raise awareness about dyslexia and to show that politicians are "normal" (let's not go there), this has not been enough to curb the tide of criticism from people including Miriam Margolyes he said he was an "appalling adulterous creep" and bereaved families of Covid victims who think his appearance is entirely inappropriate.

With all that in mind, it is no wonder that when Reynolds was asked by Sky News' Kay Burley whether he would vote for Hancock to "eat crocodile anus" when he appears on the show, the shadow business secretary replied: "I think there will be a landslide across the country for Matt being volunteered for that kind of thing."

Hancock is a late entry to the series, which started on Sunday night. He will make his jungle debut tonight and last night the show teased his entry with a characteristically cringe piece to camera in which he claimed he had never come across "snakes" in his time.

Perhaps he's never looked in a mirror.

