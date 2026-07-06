Republican senator ridiculed as Patriot Front tweet resurfaces

Members of the white nationalist Patriot Front were seen marching through Washington, D.C. on Saturday as Americans marked America’s 250th birthday, and the reaction from Republicans to their appearance has sparked concern and ridicule.

Mike Lee, the Republican senator for Utah, shared a clip of the group to his X/Twitter platform and said: “Patriot Front: Brought to you by leftists who don’t know that patriots don’t wear masks.”

However, things backfired for the politician when people brought up a tweet from January 2025 when he claimed Patriot Front would “disappear immediately” after Congress confirmed Kash Patel as FBI director.

“What a coincidence that’ll be,” he added.

Well, their marching in Washington, D.C. this weekend has prompted social media users to dig out Lee’s past comments and compare them to his present stance.

Political commentator ‘The Maine Wonk’ tweeted a screenshot of the post and wrote: “Can we get an update?”:

Internet personality Damien Toell responded: “How many times will you keep embarrassing yourself over this s***?”:

“This you?” asked one X/Twitter user:

Another shared the past tweet and added: “No, no, no Mikey. You said they’d magically disappear when Kash took over the FBI because they were feds…”:

And documentarian Ford Fischer replied: “Is it your suggestion, Senator, that President Trump and Director Kash Patel had previously had control of Patriot Front, and then handed it over to leftists?”:

Patriot Front’s activity in Washington, D.C. on Saturday also resulted in a photo from Reuters going viral online, after people branded it the “defining image” of modern America.

Lee is yet to comment on the resurfaced tweet.

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