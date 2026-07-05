Praise of US president Donald Trump by members of his own administration is continuing to be met with criticism and concern online, with the latest instance concerning an official who claimed it is “impossible” not to conclude that it is “divine providence” – in other words, God’s direction – that the 80-year-old is in charge for the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Yes, really.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Trump’s homeland security advisor, took to X/Twitter on Saturday and wrote: “It is impossible to review the events of the last decade and conclude that it is anything other than divine providence that Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States on the year of America 250, July 4th, 2026.”

Others, however, soon expressed their shock, disbelief and disagreement with Miller’s comments:

“Jesus wept,” tweeted LBC presenter and The News Agents co-host Lewis Goodall:

Evan loves worf commented: “This is also Trump derangement syndrome”:

“I’ve reviewed it. You’re an idiot,” replied satirical political candidate and comedian Count Binface:

But this wasn’t the only comment surrounding religion to be met with criticism on July 4, as Trump ended up misquoting an important national document during his speech at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“As our Declaration of Independence tells us, we are all made in the image of one almighty god – and a communist will never say that, that’s for sure,” he said.

It doesn’t, and X/Twitter users were quick to point out that fact:

“‘Made in the image of God’ is from the Bible. I guess it’s easy to confuse 2 things you’ve never read,” wrote another:

Oops.

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