Nadine Dorries is a… divisive political figure. So it’s perhaps no wonder that she was chosen to fill Piers Morgan’s shoes while he’s off on holiday.

The former Culture Secretary and Boris Johnson stan guest-hosted Morgan’s TalkTv show ‘Uncensored’ on Monday and Tuesday, and viewers’ overwhelming verdict was: don’t give up your day job.

(Actually, plenty of people say she should give that up, too.)

The real stand-out in the Tory MP’s performance came when she attempted to run through what was coming up on the programme, with about as much success as Johnson’s recent leadership campaign.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Sitting beside her co-host, former Evening Standard editor Emily Sheffield, Dorries began with new PM Rishi Sunak, saying: “‘For a change, a man who is going to clear up a woman’s mess. That’s Rishi’s vow as he enters Number 10.”

Then, with an awkward pause, she stumbled into the next segment about the leader's Cabinet re-shuffle, which swiftly descended into near-unintelligibility.

At least Dorries then admitted: “Sorry, I’ve just completely messed up.”

Viewers were left baffled by the intro, with some sarcastically questioning how Sunak could possibly have left her out of his new top team.





However, a number sprung to the MP’s defence, reminding others that she is dyslexic so may have had issues reading the auto-cue.

But others hit back, arguing that this would be a weak crutch to lean on given how many TV personalities and presenters also have the learning difficulty.

Unfortunately for Dorries it wasn’t her only eyebrow-raising performance of the night, with many Twitter users calling out her bizarre attack on Channel 4.

Beginning a discussion with marketing and media expert Patrick Barwise on whether the channel should be privatised, she asked: “Do you think we should be proud of programmes like My Massive C**k?”

The published author pointed out that this was a totally irrelevant question and proceeded to school her on how to have a proper debate.

Thanks to his guidance she was then able to work out what her real point was: “That [Channel 4] has a business model which depends on one sole form of linear advertising, which is unsustainable.”

A bit of coherence and eloquence from the Tory ex-minister – we got there in the end.

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.