In what is, in many ways, a cock-up, the Tory MP alleged to have watched pornography in the House of Commons appeared on TV to discuss the scandal just days prior to being identified.

Neil Parish MP - who represents the Devon towns of Tiverton and Honiton - was identified as the accused politician on Friday, when a spokesperson for the Conservative’s chief whip confirmed he had been suspendedfrom the parliamentary party.

In a statement issued on his website the same day, Mr Parish wrote he had referred himself to the parliamentary commissioner for standards following the allegations.

“I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton,” he said.

Asked by a reporter if he opened something in the Commons “by error”, the environment select committee chair – who has refused to resign from the position or as an MP – replied: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”

Yet in one of the wildest developments of the scandal, it was revealed Mr Parish had been asked about the alleged incident on GB News earlier this week, despite being the one at the centre of the accusations.

Speaking to Darren McCaffrey on Wednesday about whether the MP in question should have the whip removed, the politician said: “I think the whip’s office will do a thorough investigation and we will wait and see that result.

“I think, from that, the decision will have to be made [as to] what action will be taken.”

Mr McCaffrey replied: “Is there a problem with the culture in parliament, do you reckon?”

Mr Parish continued: “I think if you’ve got 650 members of parliament in what is a very intense area, you’re going to get people that step over the line.

“I don’t think there’s necessarily a huge culture here, but I think it does have to be dealt with and dealt with seriously and I think that’s what the whips will do in the whips’ office.”

They certainly did, as their removal of the whip from the MP over the allegations means he now sits as an independent representative.

After the interview resurfaced on social media on Friday, Twitter users couldn’t believe Mr Parish would talk freely about the allegations which, it would soon turn out, have been filed against him:

The discovery comes as the Tory safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean repeated her stance that the MP facing the porn accusations should be “[kicked] out of the party” if they are found guilty.

