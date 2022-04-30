In what is, in many ways, a cock-up, the Tory MP alleged to have watched pornography in the House of Commons appeared on TV to discuss the scandal just days prior to being identified.
Neil Parish MP - who represents the Devon towns of Tiverton and Honiton - was identified as the accused politician on Friday, when a spokesperson for the Conservative’s chief whip confirmed he had been suspendedfrom the parliamentary party.
In a statement issued on his website the same day, Mr Parish wrote he had referred himself to the parliamentary commissioner for standards following the allegations.
“I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton,” he said.
Asked by a reporter if he opened something in the Commons “by error”, the environment select committee chair – who has refused to resign from the position or as an MP – replied: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”
Yet in one of the wildest developments of the scandal, it was revealed Mr Parish had been asked about the alleged incident on GB News earlier this week, despite being the one at the centre of the accusations.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Speaking to Darren McCaffrey on Wednesday about whether the MP in question should have the whip removed, the politician said: “I think the whip’s office will do a thorough investigation and we will wait and see that result.
“I think, from that, the decision will have to be made [as to] what action will be taken.”
Mr McCaffrey replied: “Is there a problem with the culture in parliament, do you reckon?”
Mr Parish continued: “I think if you’ve got 650 members of parliament in what is a very intense area, you’re going to get people that step over the line.
“I don’t think there’s necessarily a huge culture here, but I think it does have to be dealt with and dealt with seriously and I think that’s what the whips will do in the whips’ office.”
'You are going to get people that step over the line.'\n\nNeil Parish, who has had the whip removed following accusations he watched pornography in the Commons, spoke to Darren McCaffrey earlier this week and denied there was a cultural problem in Parliament.pic.twitter.com/bHHQedHpdo— GB News (@GB News) 1651243425
They certainly did, as their removal of the whip from the MP over the allegations means he now sits as an independent representative.
After the interview resurfaced on social media on Friday, Twitter users couldn’t believe Mr Parish would talk freely about the allegations which, it would soon turn out, have been filed against him:
But also there\u2019s this level of brass neck... So who knows?! https://twitter.com/gbnews/status/1520051214964215812\u00a0\u2026— Sian Harrison \ud83c\udf3b (@Sian Harrison \ud83c\udf3b) 1651260392
Neil Parish discussed on TV the "potential punishment for the porn-watching MP" (below) \n\nJust heard him talking to the press on the radio - why oh why can't one of these guys caught bang to rights just admit it? Instead of trying to slip & slime their way out? #ToriesOut5thMayhttps://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1520051214964215812\u00a0\u2026— Dr Pam Spurr Psychologist SelfHelp Expert & Artist (@Dr Pam Spurr Psychologist SelfHelp Expert & Artist) 1651257144
Ambushed by cockhttps://twitter.com/gbnews/status/1520051214964215812\u00a0\u2026— PJ Moore (@PJ Moore) 1651277418
This is so bleakly, absurdly funny: Neil Parish, who has now been named as the MP accused of watching porn in the Commons, went on GB News to discuss the then-anonymous MP accused of watching porn in the Commons.https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1520051214964215812\u00a0\u2026— Ailbhe Rea (@Ailbhe Rea) 1651245133
BREAKING: Neil Parish, the MP who was watching porn in parliament, went on GB News earlier this week and discussed the unnamed MP who was watching porn in parliament. God, I give up! How the fuck do I even parody this shit?— Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@Laura Kuenssberg Translator) 1651248825
The discovery comes as the Tory safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean repeated her stance that the MP facing the porn accusations should be “[kicked] out of the party” if they are found guilty.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.