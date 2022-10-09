Nicola Sturgeon has delivered a brutal assessment of UK politics.

Scotland's leader appeared on the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show where she was asked if Liz Truss is "a friend or a foe."

She said: "We're political opponents but I've always tried to work with her predecessors and I will try to work for her so I would like to be a friend on the basis of the areas we can work together constructively."

She also criticised Keir Starmer over his stance on Brexit and said he had "thrown in the towel on the European Union" by not backing efforts to rejoin the EU.

However, she would rather work with a Labour government.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I detest the Tories and everything they stand for," she said. But...

"Being better than the Tories is not a high bar to cross right now. I think we need to see more of a radical alternative from Labour rather than just a pale imitation," she continued.

She added neither were "good enough for Scotland".

Unsurprisingly, her comments on the Tories were praised on social media:

She never minces her words.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.