OAN calls for execution of ‘thousands’ of Americans who ‘stole’ the 2020 election from Trump

In a particularly disturbing, dystopian development, a presenter on One America News (OAN) casually called for the “execution” of the “tens of thousands” Americans who “stole” the 2020 election from Trump.

In an impassioned monologue, Pearson Sharp looks straight into the camera, and asks, “how many people were involved in these efforts to undermine the election? Hundreds? Thousands? Tens of thousands? How many people does it take to carry out a coup against the presidency?”

Probably however many stormed the Capitol in January... but we digress.

“And when all the dust settles from the audit in Arizona, and the potential audits in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin, what happens to all these people who are responsible for overthrowing the election?” he continues, further amplifying the fraudulent claim that there was any tampering with the voting process amid the 2020 election — and that an “audit” in any of the aforementioned states will miraculously prove otherwise. (No audit has, or will.)

“What are the consequences for traitors who meddled with our secret democratic process and tried to steal power by taking away the voices of the American people,” he persists, sounding more and more like a science-fiction villain each each word. “What happens to them?”

“Well, in the past, America had a very good solution for dealing with such traitors...” he says so nonchalantly you’d think he was commenting on the weather. “Execution.”

Will Sommer of The Daily Beast shared the segment to Twitter, claiming he came across the footage via QAnon conspiracy theorists. Allegedly, QAnon supporters see it as “proof” these the aforementioned “executions” are truly set to occur — and soon. “Lots of glee in the Q chat rooms,” he wrote.

The video has since gone viral, and many are Sharp’s claims could cause yet another insurrection — the actual insurrection.

Some are curious how cable companies, and even airlines, can justify airing such dangerous rhetoric, while others suggest boycotting those that air them for this very reason.

Even in 2021, a newscaster casually suggesting mass executing alleged “traitors” on live television was truly not on our pandemic bingo cards!