It really is something when Oliver Dowden, former minister and chair of a political party which is currently dealing with a soap opera-like scandal about cake, complains about a so-called “painful woke psychodrama”.

The ex-culture secretary made the comments in a speech to The Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think-tank.

Mr Dowden told attendees a West which is “confident in its values” would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics” – in an address which no doubt saw him obsessing over pronouns.

“Rogue states are seeking to challenge the international order. And at the precise point when our resolve ought to be strongest, a pernicious new ideology is sweeping our societies.

“It goes by many names. In Britain, its adherents sometimes describe themselves as ‘social justice warriors’. They claim to be ‘woke’, awakened to the so-called truths of our societies, but wherever they are found, they pursue a common policy inimical to freedom,” he said.

Rather ironically, we’re tired of pointing out that being ‘woke’ is to be – according to Oxford Languages – “alert to injustice in society, especially racism” and as such, is a good thing.

Nevertheless, Mr Dowden went on to add: “The US and the UK may certainly be very different societies. But we are joined by the same fundamental values.

“Neither of us can afford the luxury of indulging in this painful woke psychodrama… Too many people have already fallen for the dismal argument that standing up for freedom is reactionary or that somehow it’s kind or virtuous to submit to these self-righteous dogmas.

“Well, it plainly is not.”

Mr Dowden's comments come despite Boris Johnson previously saying there was "nothing wrong with being woke".

Bit awkward.

