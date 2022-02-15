It really is something when Oliver Dowden, former minister and chair of a political party which is currently dealing with a soap opera-like scandal about cake, complains about a so-called “painful woke psychodrama”.
The ex-culture secretary made the comments in a speech to The Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think-tank.
Mr Dowden told attendees a West which is “confident in its values” would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics” – in an address which no doubt saw him obsessing over pronouns.
“Rogue states are seeking to challenge the international order. And at the precise point when our resolve ought to be strongest, a pernicious new ideology is sweeping our societies.
“It goes by many names. In Britain, its adherents sometimes describe themselves as ‘social justice warriors’. They claim to be ‘woke’, awakened to the so-called truths of our societies, but wherever they are found, they pursue a common policy inimical to freedom,” he said.
We cannot be complacent about defending our values against this painful woke psychodrama. It will take courage to resist it.\n\nToo many have fallen for the idea it is kind or virtuous to submit to these self-righteous dogmas. It is not.\n\nMy speech at @Heritage todaypic.twitter.com/a7JqEZu3vf— Oliver Dowden (@Oliver Dowden) 1644857558
Rather ironically, we’re tired of pointing out that being ‘woke’ is to be – according to Oxford Languages – “alert to injustice in society, especially racism” and as such, is a good thing.
Nevertheless, Mr Dowden went on to add: “The US and the UK may certainly be very different societies. But we are joined by the same fundamental values.
“Neither of us can afford the luxury of indulging in this painful woke psychodrama… Too many people have already fallen for the dismal argument that standing up for freedom is reactionary or that somehow it’s kind or virtuous to submit to these self-righteous dogmas.
“Well, it plainly is not.”
Twitter users have since found Mr Dowden’s comments rather troubling:
If Oliver Dowden doesn\u2019t speak for you, RT.https://twitter.com/oliverdowden/status/1493266949429682181\u00a0\u2026— Dr Julia Grace Patterson\ud83d\udc99 (@Dr Julia Grace Patterson\ud83d\udc99) 1644907494
what the hell are you on about? who are you aiming this at?— Gareth Dennis (@Gareth Dennis) 1644863017
\u201cPainful woke psychodrama\u201d Seriously what does this even mean?— Ade Adepitan (@Ade Adepitan) 1644926668
This isn\u2019t even worthy of a junior school debate team. Dear god.— Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99 (@Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99) 1644868084
What is this culture war rubbish? \n\nYou are meant to enhance our culture, pride and quality of life, not stir divisions. Sort it our and try to be professional.— Mike Galsworthy (@Mike Galsworthy) 1644877961
"things i say sound bad to people" probably isn't a big selling point tbh— Chris Boyd \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\udded (@Chris Boyd \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\udded) 1644865267
What actually are your values, Mr Dowden. From what I see they seem to be rather unpleasant.— Elaine - #freeNazanin #FreeAnousheh (@Elaine - #freeNazanin #FreeAnousheh) 1644864463
Tory MP Oliver Dowden has today claimed that \u2018Woke Culture is threatening Western Values\u2019. I mean what does that even mean?— Brian Tweedale (@Brian Tweedale) 1644861821
His decision to practice his speech on an ironing board was mocked too:
"Hi! I'm Oliver Dowden and welcome to my new GB News programme Pressing Issues"pic.twitter.com/h8z5PQGijc— Pasty Aficionado \u3013\u3013 (@Pasty Aficionado \u3013\u3013) 1644880715
Why has Oliver Dowden posed for a photograph with his documents on an ironing board?https://twitter.com/OliverDowden/status/1493204597749555205\u00a0\u2026— Edward Hardy (@Edward Hardy) 1644923700
Mr Dowden's comments come despite Boris Johnson previously saying there was "nothing wrong with being woke".
Bit awkward.
