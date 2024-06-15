New poll shows voters trust Sir Keir Starmer more than Rishi Sunak on tax

Exclusive new polling data has shown that voters are more likely to trust Sir Keir Starmer on tax than Rishi SUnak.

A Techne poll for the Independent Group takes a closer look at voting habits ahead of the big day on July 4. TechneUK is a member of the British Polling Council and an MRS Company Partner.

According to the poll, 36 per cent said they'd trust Starmer most on tax. Then, 16 per cent said they'd trust Sunak more on tax.

A total of 16 per cent said they'd trust Reform UK leader Nigel Farage more on tax, while 12 per cent said they'd trust Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey more on tax and 20 per cent said they did't know.

Techne

With the Euros beginning this week, people involved in the poll were also asked who they would trust more to manage the England football team to Euro 24 glory.

A total of 31 per cent of those polled said they'd trust Starmer most.

Then, 17 per cent said Farage, while 12 per cent said Sunak, 11 per cent said Davey and 29 per cent said they don't know.

Techne





Next, people in the poll were asked "if they became MPs at this general election, should Nigel Farage be allowed into the Conservatives and/or Jeremy Corbyn be allowed into Labour?"

The results showed that of the people polled, four per cent said that neither should be allowed into either party.

A total of 27 per cent said that both should be allowed into their respective parties, while 29 per cent said that Corbyn only should be allowed into Labour.

Techne

A total of 17 per cent said that Farage only should be allowed into the Conservatives, while 22 per cent said that they don't know.

Finally, people were asked which of the following qualities was most important in a Prime Minister.

'Sound economics' scored 20 per cent, 'climate action' scored 15 per cent, 'strong approach to defence and security' scored 13 per cent, while 'change' scored 12 per cent.

Techne

A total of 12 per cent said 'trust', while seven per cent chose 'patriotism', five per cent said 'awareness of diversity' and 14 per cent said they did not know.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings



