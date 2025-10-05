Stephen Miller rages over Portland National Guard judgment - but there's one problem

US president Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard in a number of states since coming to power for the second time (California, Washington D.C., Memphis and Chicago), but his plan to roll them out in Oregon hit a snag this weekend, and Trump official Stephen Miller isn’t too happy about it.

Regular protests have taken place in the city of Portland over Trump’s immigration policy and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (or ICE, for short), but on Saturday (4 October), a federal judge issued a temporary block on the Trump administration deploying the National Guard in the state.

And commenting on the judgment, the White House deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser branded it a “legal insurrection”.

“The President is the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, not an Oregon judge. Portland and Oregon law enforcement, at the direction of local leaders, have refused to aid ICE officers facing relentless terrorist assault and threats to life. (There are more local law enforcement officers in Oregon than there are guns and badges in the FBI nationwide).

“This is an organized terrorist attack on the federal government and its officers, and the deployment of troops is an absolute necessity to defend our personnel, our laws, our government, public order and the Republic itself,” he said.

Miller’s rant was soon ridiculed by California governor Gavin Newsom’s team, who reassured him that he’ll “be fine cupcake”:

Podcaster Ed Krassenstein pointed out that the judge in question, District Judge Karin Immergut, was a Trump appointee:

Political commentator Jon Favreau responded that Miller doesn’t “have a law degree or a basic understanding of the Constitution”:

And MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski tweeted an edited version of the ‘stressed kid’ meme (officially known as ‘Trying to Hold A Fart Next to a Cute Girl in Class’, per KnowYourMeme) with the caption: “Stephen Miller when a court decision goes against the Trump admin”:

And if you were wondering what the protesters in Portland are like, we’ll just say that they are probably what you least expect…

