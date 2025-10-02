Trump advisor claims ICE will be at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

Corey Lewandowski, a Donald Trump adviser, has confirmed that ICE agents will be present at Bad Bunny ’s Super Bowl performance.

Earlier this week, Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny was announced as the performer for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show .

In a statement confirming the news, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, said: “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

While the news sent MAGA spiralling, it seems the US government is going to take the opportunity to terrorise Bad Bunny’s fans.

Speaking on podcast The Benny Show, Trump advisor Lewandowski said: “There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you … and we will deport you. So know that that is a very real situation.”

He then proceeded to go on a rant about the NFL’s alleged “wokeness”, claim he doesn’t watch sports anymore, but admitted he “got to enjoy” going to the Super Bowl last year in Donald Trump’s box.

Lewandowski took aim at the NFL’s selection of Super Bowl headliner, claiming: “We should be trying to be inclusive and not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people out there who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them.”

He continued: “It [ICE enforcement] will be everywhere … I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. We’re going to do enforcement everywhere.”

