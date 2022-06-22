A Tory MP has claimed striking railway workers are "Putin's friends" who are allowing Russia to "enjoy self-inflicted distraction".

Speaking on Sky News, Tobias Ellwood called on unions to call off the planned strikes on Thursday and Sunday and said they were causing "self-harm".

He said: “We're talking about the cost of living crisis here. We face huge economic headwinds yet here we are causing such huge self-harm as the country is brought to a halt.

“I think Russia must be enjoying this self-inflicted distraction, pleased to see that the one government in Europe that is actually standing up to Putin is completely distracted in this way.

“I do hope the unions now call off future planned strikes ... this isn’t just disrupting commuters, including key workers, but also students as well and indeed the hospitality sector.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He added: “It’s also armed forces weekend this Saturday and that’s where we say thank you to those who serve and have served.

“I say to the unions ’please don’t be Putin’s friend - return to the talks today so we can get the country moving again.”

It comes after around 40,000 members of the RMT union went on strike on Tuesday. The RMT is advocating for lower-earning employees' wages to be raised by 7 per cent, however employers have only agreed to a maximum of 3 per cent.

Someone was bound to spin the current affairs wheel and land it on Russia when arguing about the strikes but in doing so, people thought Ellwood was being ridiculous:



Just another day in Tory Britain.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

