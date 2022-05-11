A Republican senator raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he compared women to sea turtles, as part of an unusual argument against protecting abortion rights in the United States.
The remarks from Steve Daines, who represents Montana, follows news earlier this month that the opinion of the US Supreme Court on a Mississippi legal case could overturn Roe v Wade – the landmark precedent from 1973 which legalised abortion nationwide.
A leaked draft opinion from the court on the Mississippi case, which challenges a state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, was first published by Politico and states “Roe … must be overruled”.
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” it adds.
President Joe Biden took to Twitter not long after the leak to criticise the expected decision, and said a women’s right to choose is “fundamental”.
“Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned. We will be ready when any ruling is issued,” he wrote.
I believe that a woman\u2019s right to choose is fundamental. Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.\n\nWe will be ready when any ruling is issued.— Joe Biden (@Joe Biden) 1651601102
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
But ahead of the official opinion being published, the Senate Democrats have pushed for a vote on Wednesday on the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect abortion rights in law.
This brings us to Mr Daines’ comments in the Senate on Tuesday.
He told fellow senators: “If you’re to take and destroy the eggs of a sea turtle … the criminal penalties are severe: up to $1,000 fine or a year in prison. Well, why?
“Why do we have laws in place to protect the eggs of a sea turtle or the eggs of eagles? Because, when you destroy an egg, you’re killing a pre-born baby sea turtle, or a pre-born baby eagle!
“Yet when it comes to a pre-born human baby, rather than a sea turtle, that baby will be stripped of all protections in all 50 states under the Democrats’ Bill that we’re voting on tomorrow [Wednesday]."
“Is that the America the left wants?”
The bizarre analogy was promptly ripped apart by Twitter users – many of whom pointed out the shocking fact that humans aren’t endangered species:
1. Eggs are laid separately from the mother bird/reptile\n2. Women are not birds/reptiles\n3. Human embryos aren't endangered species— Dr. Ohm \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Dr. Ohm \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1652218026
There should be a basic test for one's ability to think logically, and failure should be a bar to office.\n\nThis here is a non sequitur / false equivalence.— Raymond J. Mollica (@Raymond J. Mollica) 1652216265
What the fuck is this embarrassing nonsense. Does he not realize women also pay taxes— Brooke Binkowski (@Brooke Binkowski) 1652219842
I mean\u2026cuz they\u2019re endangered species? Unlike the numerous other animals\u2019 eggs humans destroy on a daily basis (chicken, duck, quail, etc).\n\nFWIW, I would be vehemently against forcing a sea turtle or eagle to lay eggs/procreate against their will just as I am a human woman. https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1524129432213987328\u00a0\u2026— Tiya Sircar (@Tiya Sircar) 1652226294
When you have to resort to sea animals and birds to make your pro-life argument, that’s when you know it’s a turtle disaster.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.