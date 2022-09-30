Richard Bacon has been praised for pointing out just how much damage Liz Truss has managed to do to the economy in the space of a week.
The stability of Truss’s government is already looking very uncertain after the mini-Budget of tax giveaways for the rich was unveiled last week.
The PM’s chances of long-term survival were then dealt a massive blow by a bombshell series of polls, giving Labour leads of up to 33 points.
Plenty have criticised Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng since the mini-budget was announced last week – but Bacon gave one of the simplest and most effective summations on Question Time.
"Liz Truss has done more damage to the British economy than Brexit, the war in Ukraine, or the pandemic. And she's done it since Friday," he said on the show.
He later spoke about the future of Truss’s government, saying: “Whichever side of the fence you sit on, you don’t want the same party in government in perpetuity and it has now been 12 years, which is a long time… Governments tend to lose rather than opposition win,” he said, before referencing the new poll that put Labour 33 points above the Tories.
“It feels like a moment… it still seems like an extraordinary reaction to what happened last Friday. Liz Truss could go down in history as the person who wiped out the Conservatives.”
Bacon’s words were applauded in the audience and on social media.
It’s also been confirmed that Truss and Kwarteng will meet the head of Britain's independent fiscal watchdog today following a market meltdown triggered by the mini-budget.
The chancellor has insisted that he is “sticking with” his mini-budget, despite it spooking markets and forcing an emergency Bank of England intervention.
