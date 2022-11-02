Another day, another major U-turn from a Tory party leader. And no, not Liz Truss this time, it’s our new new Prime Minister.

After suffering widespread criticism for deciding not to attend the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt next week, Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that he would be going after all.

Confirming his plans to fly to Sharm El Sheikh for the United Nations meeting, he tweeted: “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables.”

No s***, Sherlock.

Many suspect that Sunak’s decision was largely fuelled by the news that his old-boss-turned-arch-nemesis Boris Johnson would be attending. And who would want to be outdone by him?

But whilst many will be relieved that the British leader will be there for the vitally important talks, scores of others have voiced their exasperation at the Conservatives’ failure, yet again, to make up their minds.

Here’s how commentators have responded to Sunak’s change in tack:









Naturally, not everyone supported his decision to go, however:









Initially Sunak said he’d have to stay at home rather than travel to the conference, insisting he needed to focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” faced by the UK as he works on the autumn budget.

However, he had faced widespread calls to attend, including from his own climate chief Alok Sharma, who presided over the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last year.

But on Monday No 10 paved the way for a U-turn, saying that the decision was now “under review” as “substantial progress” was being made on the PM’s economic plans.

Let’s just wait and see if the plane takes off. Knowing this government, anything could happen.

