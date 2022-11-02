Another day, another major U-turn from a Tory party leader. And no, not Liz Truss this time, it’s our new new Prime Minister.
After suffering widespread criticism for deciding not to attend the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt next week, Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that he would be going after all.
Confirming his plans to fly to Sharm El Sheikh for the United Nations meeting, he tweeted: “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables.”
No s***, Sherlock.
Many suspect that Sunak’s decision was largely fuelled by the news that his old-boss-turned-arch-nemesis Boris Johnson would be attending. And who would want to be outdone by him?
But whilst many will be relieved that the British leader will be there for the vitally important talks, scores of others have voiced their exasperation at the Conservatives’ failure, yet again, to make up their minds.
Here’s how commentators have responded to Sunak’s change in tack:
\u201cIn an embarrassing u-turn, Rishi Sunak will be forced to give the mildest of shits about the planet\u201d— James Felton (@James Felton) 1667385626
\u201c\u201cI\u2019m too busy to go to some bullshit climate conference.\u201d\n\n[Boris Johnson announces he\u2019s going to the climate conference]\n\n\u201cThis is actually very important and I will be attending after all. Also some bollocks where I pretend to give a fuck about the environment.\u201d\u201d— Fancy Brenda \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (they/them) (@Fancy Brenda \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (they/them)) 1667385486
\u201cImagine watching a malevolent psycho torpedo herself through incompetence, only to reappoint her 6 days later and refusing to attend a meeting of world leaders to discuss the most pressing issue on the planet. Then U-turning on one but not the other.\n\nAnd he's the 'sensible' one.\u201d— Alistair Barrie (@Alistair Barrie) 1667384373
\u201cOne good way for this government to avoid embarrassing U-turns might be to do the right thing first time round?\u201d— John O'Farrell (@John O'Farrell) 1667385712
\u201cSunak on Thursday: I can\u2019t possibly go to COP\n\nSunak 6 days later: I can\u2019t possibly not go to COP\n\nThe guy is a phoney.\u201d— Ed Miliband (@Ed Miliband) 1667385850
\u201cCommendable behaviour which became inevitable the moment he made it clear there was no room in the Tory Party for people who fly double long haul return to Australia just to eat kangaroo penis when plant based alternatives are available.\u201d— Tom Peck (@Tom Peck) 1667384342
\u201cGood news. Important that politicians take climate change seriously, because it is far more important than anything else and he's doing the right thing - albeit rather late in the day.\u201d— Otto English (@Otto English) 1667384786
Naturally, not everyone supported his decision to go, however:
\u201cStop pandering to the hysterical gloom mongers at the BBC and the Guardian, @RishiSunak, and focus on helping the British people: dealing with the economic mess, the energy crisis and the record NHS waiting lists. Swanning off to the COP27 summit will achieve absolutely NOTHING.\u201d— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@Julia Hartley-Brewer) 1667385555
Initially Sunak said he’d have to stay at home rather than travel to the conference, insisting he needed to focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” faced by the UK as he works on the autumn budget.
However, he had faced widespread calls to attend, including from his own climate chief Alok Sharma, who presided over the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last year.
But on Monday No 10 paved the way for a U-turn, saying that the decision was now “under review” as “substantial progress” was being made on the PM’s economic plans.
Let’s just wait and see if the plane takes off. Knowing this government, anything could happen.
