Here's something that might make incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak cringe - his university teachers don't even remember him.

The former chancellor has an impressive educational background and attended Stanford University on a Fulbright scholarship in 2006.

It is even where he met his wife, Akshata Murty.

Yet DailyMail.com report that when they contacted former professors to get their memories about the new leader of the Conservative party, people were nonplussed.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Irving Grousebeck reportedly said that he had "no recollection of him to share", while the publication says that Andy Rachleff added that he "does not" remember the politician who was one of 400 in his graduating class.

Several others allegedly also confirmed to the publication that they did not remember the new PM, with many saying they didn’t have any recollections other than a vague one of a "very bright" student.

Sunak is set to takeover from Liz Truss this morning after she resigned after just six weeks in the role. He is the new prime minister not because any of us voted for him, but because enough Tory MPs put him forward for him to sail through the latest leadership contest without even having to speak to Tory members, let alone the rest of the public.

Perhaps that disconnect from the public is why he couldn't muster the energy for his first speech to the public - which was barely 90 seconds and included a very awkward pause.

He is giving another speech today though, so the only way is up, or down, or sideways - if anyone can remember it a few years on.

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.