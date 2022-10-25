It happens to all politicians eventually. Sooner or later, whatever their policies, views or competency - politicians become memes.

It happened when Liz Truss spoke about cheese, it happened when Boris Johnson did just about anything. We just didn't expect it to happen so quickly into the usually slick Rishi Sunak's premiership as Tory leader. We thought we had time to prepare.

But then he gave his first speech as Tory leader, coming in under 90 seconds, in which he said very little then paused awkwardly at the end and the writing was on the wall - he had become a meme.

"I'd like to pay tribute to Liz Truss for her dedicated public service to the country," he said.

"She has led with dignity and grace through a time of great change and under exceptionally difficult circumstances both at home and abroad.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I am humbled and honoured to have the support of my parliamentary colleagues and to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

"It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to.

"The United Kingdom is a great country. But there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge.

"We now need stability, and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together."

Because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.

"I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility, and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people."

Yeah, yeah, Rishi but why did you deliver that like a malfunctioning robot?

That, and more, is what Twitter wanted to know:

We're ready for Rishi, but is Rishi ready for us?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here