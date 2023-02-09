Diplomat mocks Roger Waters for speaking at the UN security council

Pink Floyd founder, Roger Waters, addressed criticism he received from an “anonymous diplomat” while speaking at the United Nations Security Council on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Waters, 79, was asked to speak on behalf of Russia about the delivery of weapons to Ukraine on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which Waters called into via video, the Pink Floyd musician played devil’s advocate for Russia.

“The invasion of Ukraine by the Russia Federation was illegal, I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Waters said. “Also, the Russia invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked so I also condemn the provocateurs in the strongest possible terms.”

He then called for peace before addressing comments made by an anonymous diplomat inReuters earlier this week.

“I read in the paper this morning some anonymous diplomat quoted as saying ‘Roger Water to address the Security Council. Whatever next? Mr. Bean?’ Ha. Ha. Ha,” Waters said.

Roger Waters United Nations Speech 02/08/2023 *FULL* www.youtube.com

Waters hypothesized that whoever the diplomat was, they must have been “an Englishman” because “Mr. Bean is an effectual character in an English comedy show on television.”

“So it’s a penny to a pound, the anonymous diplomat is an Englishman,” Waters said.

Waters’ decision to speak to the UN Security Council on behalf of Russia was met with backlash by Ukrainian advocates. The musician has been outspoken about the conflict, writing an open letter to Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelensky where he questioned her plea for Western countries to support ukraine.

