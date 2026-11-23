US treasurer Scott Bessent ’s attempted analogy comparing cyber outages to vaccines backfired immediately.

In recent weeks, the US has experienced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordering the grounding of all air traffic across the US and outages at major banks preventing some customers from accessing banking services.

The string of cyber outages has understandably sparked concern and, as such, Bessent was questioned about it by CBS News. He argued that the outages, reportedly caused by the issuing of “patches” to fix vulnerabilities, should be likened to a vaccine.

Bessent suggested: “I think the American people should think of it as a vaccine. Your arm may hurt, you may feel a little bad the next day, but it increases your long-term immunity and resiliency.”

It would seem many found it ironic that a member of the Trump administration, whose health department is led by a vaccine sceptic, would make that particular relation. And, it comes days after the US lost its 26-year long measles elimination status .

“So the administration is pro-vaccine now?” one person asked.

Someone else said: “Your arm may hurt? Our banks, flights and hospitals went down. That's not a vaccine. That's a failure.

“Don't sell us outages as immunity. Americans didn't sign up to be your test subjects.”

Another wrote: “They should ask RFK for a response to this metaphor.”

Someone else added: “isn't this a little off message on vaccines from the Trump admin?”

“Wait I thought they didn't want us getting vaccines,” someone argued.

One person pointed out: “MAGA spent years questioning vaccine safety. Now they're recommending a healthy dose of infrastructure collapse.”

Someone argued: “Hard to find a worse or more inaccurate analogy.”

Another asked: “WHO IS ADVISING THESE PEOPLE ON MESSAGING?”

“That’s the best analogy this administration could come up with? Yeah, they really don’t care,” suggested another.

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