Boris Johnson's dad admits he will not be voting for the Conservatives

In a clip that's been posted by Liberal Democrat's candidate for Queen's Park and Maida Vale in Greater London Helen Baxter on social media, Boris Johnson's dad has admitted he will not be voting for the Conservative Party at the general election.

The polls open in the UK at 7am on July 4 as constituents will decide on who they want to serve as their local MP which will in turn inform who will be elected as the country's next Prime Minister based on the number of seats each political party wins.

Baxter had an encounter with Boris Johnson's dad, Stanley Johnson, which was filmed and posted by her on her X / Twitter account in which Johnson said he would be voting for her.

Helen Baxter Tweeted: "I spoke to another Mr Johnson today who told me he was voting @LibDems - we had a long conversation about the negative consequences of #Brexit on our economy and our standing in the world."

She quoted a post by @PoliticsUK which said "Boris Johnson has made a surprise appearance at Rishi Sunak's election rally with the audience chanting his name" as part of it.

Part of the way through the clip, Johnson congratulated Baxter before she asked "are you voting for me?"

"Well, I think I'm going to say that, at the risk... For reasons, for reasons which make it absolutely clear, I will be voting for you, Helen Baxter, in this election," Johnson replied.

Baxter then thanked Johnson for what he said.

Boris Johnson was Prime Minister of the UK and leader of the Conservative Party from 2019 to 2022.

