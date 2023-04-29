Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow and a vocal supporter of abortion rights, has revealed she became the subject of an investigation by social services in November after a “men’s rights activist” made a false report based on her political views.

Not just that, but the mother of two was told that the individual responsible – who used the alias “Lance Jones” – would not be prosecuted for harassment because he is “entitled” to disagree with Ms Creasy’s stance on misogyny and hold the view that her children should be taken from her.

Sharing the report from The Timesin which she made the revelation, Ms Creasy tweeted: “A men’s rights activist targeted my children because he didn’t agree with my views, demanding they be taken into care and so landing them with a social services record.

“The police didn’t prosecute him for harassment, they have backed his right to do this, giving a green light to target parents in [the] public eye in this way.

“If we want more mums in public life this has to change, so I am speaking out.”

She concluded by calling on her followers to call on Leicestershire Police to review “their approach to public protection” and urge the government to make “wasting valuable social services’ time” a criminal offence.

Ms Creasy was cleared by social services after their review, but by law they can’t remove Jones’ complaint from their records.

Leicestershire Police did give an informal warning to Jones to stop contacting the MP when the matter was referred to them, but they also told Ms Creasy she should “expect to be challenged” on her views given her public role.

Sergeant Ryan Coleman is reported to have told Ms Creasy: “Although not worded in the best manner, it does appear to be a member of the public raising concerns about your views as an elected representative of the people.

“The victim is entitled to a view and to express it, albeit accepted this was misguided and has caused upset. You are in the public eye due to the nature of your role so should be expected to be challenged and expect your views to be taken positively and negatively.”

Of course, but we’d argue making a vexatious social services complaint is quite an extreme negative response, sergeant.

He concluded: “[Jones] doesn’t have a problem with you as a human, he just fundamentally disagrees with your views on VAWG [violence against women and girls] and how he feels these persecute men.”

While Jones also “bombarded” Ms Creasy’s office with emails in addition to the false complaint, the force ultimately ruled there was “insignificant evidence of harassment”.

The situation has been branded “shocking” and “appalling” by Twitter users, who have expressed solidarity towards the MP:

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said Sgt Coleman supported victims and was “proactive” about tackling VAWG, adding: “Leicestershire Police takes any report of harassment extremely seriously and will carry out a full investigation into the report and take the appropriate action.

“The force remains fully committed to keeping women and girls safe, listening to concerns and tackling violence.”

Meanwhile, Waltham Forest Council said it has a duty to treat each case seriously and “ensure the statutory process is followed”.

