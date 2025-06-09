What's happening in Los Angeles? National Guard called in and Marines on 'high alert'

Concerning scenes have been emerging from Los Angeles, California , as demonstrators clash with law enforcement in protests against immigration raids.

Over the weekend, tensions have risen and violence has erupted , with members of the National Guard deployed. There has been the use of rubber bullets as well as threats of arrest made by the Trump administration .

This is how the events unfolded and what’s happening in LA.

On Friday (6 June), peaceful demonstrations began after federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a series of coordinated raids on multiple locations across the city of Los Angeles. It comes amid US president Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

Angelica Salas, the executive director of the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights, claimed at least 45 people were arrested without warrants. CBS reports that as many as 118 immigrants were arrested across LA last week.

Hundreds of ICE protesters have continued to gather outside the Metropolitan Detention Centre in downtown LA with banners, signs and chants condemning the raids and subsequent detentions.

Clashes with law enforcement began to flare in the evening and continued into the night.

Crowds of demonstrators again gathered downtown on Saturday (7 June), as well as in Paramount, around ten miles southeast of downtown.

Officers wearing tactical clothing and gas masks attempted to disperse the protestors. Cars could be seen on fire.

On Saturday evening, a large group of law enforcement officers in riot gear emerged from the Detention Centre building, outside which protestors were holding a rally. They began firing rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowd, and violence erupted.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened to bring in the Marines if violence continued. He wrote on X/Twitter: “Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE.

“The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized - they are on high alert.”

Trump deployed 2,000 troops from the National Guard that arrived on Sunday (8 June) morning, against the wishes and consent of California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, who called the move “ purposefully inflammatory ”. In an MSNBC interview, Newsom said: “[It’s] an unconstitutional act”.

A number of Waymo vehicles – self-driving taxis used regularly in the city – were vandalised and set on fire.

Traffic was brought to a halt on the 101 Freeway after protestors took over the carriageway, leading police to shut down the road and deploy tear gas against them.

While reporting live from the scene of a protest, Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi was hit by a rubber bullet in the leg, fired by police.

Late on Sunday evening (8 June), police declared downtown LA an “unlawful assembly” area.

