Scooter Braun describes 'unfair' Taylor Swift controversy as 'a gift'

Scooter Braun has addressed his feud with Taylor Swift on Steven Bartlett's podcast Diary of a CEO, calling it "a gift" despite believing the bad press is gave him was "unfair."

Speaking to the Diary of a CEO host Braun said, "This is where my arrogance came in, I had a feeling she probably didn't like me because I managed them [Kanye West and Justin Bieber] but I thought that once this announcement happened, she would talk to me, see who I am and we would work together."

The feud would inspire conversations about artist rights, and the value of re-releasing music for years to come with Taylor Swift only recently managing to buy back her masters.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking