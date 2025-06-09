California’s governor Gavin Newsom has essentially dared Donald Trump ’s “border czar” Tom Homan to arrest him amid violent scenes in Los Angeles.

Over recent days, what began as peaceful protests against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in LA have descended into clashes between law enforcement and civilians after Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to the area against the state’s governor’s wishes on Sunday (8 June).

“If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump’s administration has issued threats of arrest , as Homan warned that anyone who was perceived to be obstructing immigration officers could be arrested – that includes Newsom and LA’s Mayor Karen Bass.

“I’ll say about anybody,” Homan said. “You cross that line, it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job.”

In an MSNBC interview, Newsome hit back, saying: “[Who] the hell is this guy? Come after me. Arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy. I don’t give a damn. But I care about my community, I care about this community.

“[What] the hell are they doing? These guys need to grow up. They need to stop and we need to push back … So, Tom, arrest me. Let’s go.”

Newsom has been widely praised for standing up for his community.

“Gavin Newsom is a real man. Trump is a lifelong, sniveling little coward,” someone argued on X/Twitter.

Another said: “This is the energy we need from more politicians right now!”

Someone else argued: “Say what you want, but Gavin has no more f**ks to give. Good on him.”

One person said: “He’s finally doing something right.”

Another wrote: “See!!! Gov Newsom WILL out b**ch you! Don’t test him! He can b**** anyone into next week.”

On Saturday (7 June), Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Marines are on “high alert” and could also be deployed “if violence continues”.

Newsome wrote in a post: “Despite protests already being managed by @LAPDHQ, President Trump is escalating the situation by threatening to deploy roughly 500 active-duty Marines to the streets of Los Angeles.

“Los Angeles: Remain peaceful. Don’t fall into the trap that extremists are hoping for.”

Why not read…

LA protester says tear gas 'tasted like fascism' in viral clip

This new trend is 'troubling' for Trump - and stats say he should be worried

Trump reportedly called Musk a ‘big-time drug addict’ and people are asking the same question

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon