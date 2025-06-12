Homeland Security official hits back at Kim Kardashian over comments about ICE raids

A Homeland Security official has taken aim at reality star Kim Kardashian over her comments that spoke out against ICE raids that sparked the LA protests .

There are ongoing protests in Los Angeles over a wave of co-ordinated raids carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across the city.

Kardashian, who lives in California , made her stance on the issue clear when she posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories aligning herself with the view of the protestors.

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great,” Kardashian said in her statement. “But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right.”

She continued: “Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family.

“No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants.”

Kardashian concluded the post: “We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way.”

While many praised the star for using her platform and speaking on such an important topic, some Republicans were less interested in what she had to say.

Responding to Kardashian’s statement, which was shared on X/Twitter, Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote: “.@KimKardashian, which one of these convicted child molesters, murderers, drug traffickers and rapists would you like to stay in the county?

“These are just a few of the convicted illegal criminals who have been picked up in the last 72 hours.”

Plenty of others agreed with Kardashian, but criticised the star for her connections to the Trump family.

“She’s literally best friends with Trump’s daughter,” someone argued.

Another said: “She should probably say something to her besties Jared and Ivanka. Or maybe Lauren Sanchez. Or maybe E*on. Or maybe any of her other millionaire/billionaire contacts.”

