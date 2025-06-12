What we know so far about the Air India crash as footage from incident emerges

An Air India flight due for London Gatwick with 242 passengers on board has crashed in India shortly after takeoff.

“Flight AI171 operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick was involved in an incident,” Air India said in a statement.

According to flight tracking service Flightradar24, the aircraft had 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, at least 53 of those are British nationals.

The flight lost signal after sending a mayday call to air traffic control seconds after leaving runway 23 at Ahmedabad airport at 13:39 IST.

The captain of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had 8,200 hours of flying experience. The co-pilot had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

A senior police officer told ANI news agency that the plane crashed into a doctors' hostel in a residential area.

He said police, firefighters and other civic workers reached the spot within minutes. Rescue operations are still under way.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that “the scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating”, adding he was being kept updated as the situation develops.

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number. Families in India seeking more information can call 1800 5691 444.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings



