Tributes paid as 91-year-old TikTok-famous grandmother Norma has died

Tributes have been paid to TikTok-famous grandmother Norma, who has died at the age of 91.

Norma and her granddaughter Jess, 32, found viral fame on the platform, attracting 2.7 million followers with their wholesome videos and sweet insights into their daily lives.

In a statement on social media, Norma’s family announced she had died on 5 June.

“05/06/2025 the day our family lost our rock, our everything, our beautiful, precious, perfect lady. We are all truly devastated and our lives will never be the same.

“We want you all to know that Nan fell to sleep peacefully, surrounded by all her family, she was full of love and had the most beautiful care. If anyone deserves a place in heaven, it’s you Nanny Norma,” her family said.

One clip of Jess and Norma has been viewed more than 28 million times. The family said that the online community had made the last years of Norma’s life “so incredibly special”.

@jessandnorma Saw @jack rem x doing this with his Nan and I just couldn’t resist trying with Norma 😂😂💀💀 #norma #jessandnorma #nan

Tributes have poured in from Norma’s fans who have been left saddened by her passing.

On TikTok, one fan wrote: “Silent viewer for years. Absolutely devastated. The sheer comfort and joy I got from watching Jess and Norma was unmatched. My heart goes out to you Jess and your beautiful family. RIP lovely Norma.”

Singer JADE, said: “Sending you and your family so much love. Norma brought so much joy to so many, she reminded me of my own Nanna (I would sometimes watch your videos with tears of joy) and helped me heal, as I’m sure is the case for so many people on here. What a special lady and family you are.”

“The nation has lost their Nana. Rest in peace Norma,” another commented.

Someone else said: “I think the whole of the nation who followed will feel this incredible sense of loss..I truly am heartbroken for you and all your family..what an absolutely rare diamond she was..God bless you Norma, rest easy.”

Reality star Molly-Mae Hague wrote on Instagram: “This has shattered my heart. Rest In paradise Norma. One special lady.”

“Such a special lady, and thank you for sharing Norma (Nan) with us. She will be missed by all. Sending you all so much love. RIP Norma. A true legend and gracious lady,” another person wrote.

Another commented: “She was such a legend! I loved watching you both and your relationship was so beautiful.”

Rest in peace, Norma.

