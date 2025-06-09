Who is Nat Wolff? Billie Eilish spotted sharing a kiss with the musician

Relationship rumours between singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff appear to have been confirmed after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss.

The duo were photographed kissing on a balcony in Venice , Italy while drinking sparkling wine and taking photos of one another.

Wolff and Eilish have been linked since last year when a source claimed they were “100 per cent” a couple – and it looks very much like that is the case.

The 23-year-old Grammy award-winning Bad Guy singer is arguably one of the most popular musical artists around right now, but people may know less about the man she appears to be dating.

Who is Nat Wollf?

Nathaniel Wolff, 30, known professionally as Nat Wolff is an American actor, musician and songwriter.

His breakthrough came when he began to compose the music for the Nickelodeon TV show The Naked Brothers Band, which aired from 2007 to 2009 and created by his mother Polly Draper. He also appeared in the show alongside his brother Alex.

Getty Images

When The Naked Brothers Band ended, he and his brother formed a musical duo called Nat & Alex Wolff.

Wolff has also had a number of acting roles, including playing the lead in the 2015 film, Paper Towns. He has also appeared in The Fault in Our Stars (2014), Home Again (2017) and Mortal (2020).

He was born in LA to a jazz musician father and actress mother. He has Tourette’s syndrome.

Since 2024, Wolff and his brother Alex have been touring with Eilish and opening as the support act for her shows.

Wolff appears as the “love interest” in Eilish’s music video for her song Chihiro from her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft (2024).

In 2023, Eilish opened up about her sexuality, revealing she is “attracted” to women, as well as men. The following year, she said that dating is hard when the world’s eyes are on you.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” she told Vogue . “And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

Why not read…

Billie Eilish responds to people slamming her 'Met Gala outfit'

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers over "I love boobs" Instagram post

Billie Eilish calls Trump election win 'a war on women'

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon