TikToker Nara Smith surprises followers by announcing fourth pregnancy

Nara Smith and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, have announced they are expecting their fourth child - much to the surprise of their fans.

The 23-year-old TikToker, model and influencer shared the news in a sweet social media post where Lucky, 27, hugged his Nara, who then revealed her growing baby bump, Lucky then kissed the bump as the couple continued the PDA outside.

"Our little surprise," the post was captioned, as the text in the video read, "Baby 4 Loading ..."

The Smiths, who married in 2020, shared three children together - Rumble Honey, four, Slim Easy, three, and Whimsy Lou, one, while Lucky also had a daughter, Gravity, from a previous relationship with model Stormi Bree.

Smith built her social media following (11.7 million on TikTok) with her cooking videos where she films and softly narrates step by step how she makes different foods and meals from scratch, everything from bubble gum, homemade bread, cereal, cheese, Snickers bars and more.

The pregnancy announcement comes after Nara previously said in an interview last year with GQ that she and Lucky were "absolutely done" having kids, after originally wanting to have six.

"After Whimsy, we are absolutely done now," Nara told the publication at the time. "Having toddlers is the best sort of birth control, because they're wild."

"We feel like we couldn't be as good of parents if we added in any more," Lucky added.





@naraazizasmith our little surprise🤍 #pregnancyannouncement #pregnant #fypシ #momtok





Since sharing the news of her pregnancy, the video has received over 17.2 million views, as people in the comments congratulated the couple.

"Cried tears of joy when you told me and again when I saw this! I’m so happy for you both," fellow influencer Ballerina Farm commented.

Another person wrote, "CONGRATSSS NARA AND LUCKY."

"You’re always cookin' something, so happy for y'all!" a third viewer posted.

A fourth person shared, "Naraaaaa omgggggg, we’re so happy for you!"

Then others joked about how the couple now have four children under the age of four.

One person quipped, "Let's try condom from scratch next."

"Y'all don't play board games or something?" a second person wrote.

A third person said, "Maybe girl be tryna avoid them period pains."

"4 under 4 at 23 years old is insane work." a fourth person wrote.

While others shared their curiosity as to what the expectant parents are going to name their baby, as the couple are known for giving their kids unique names.

"That baby‘s name is gonna be moonbeam ice cream," a one person joked, to which Nara herself jested back, "We’ve definitely added that to the list."

A second person said, "I actually can’t wait to hear the name."

"Can you name the baby Cheerio Cotton Candy Smith," a third person requested.

A fourth person commented, "Please name this one Granny Apple Smith."

