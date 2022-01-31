Yes, we know we’ve been here before.
We were all hoping that senior civil servant Sue Gray would publish her report into Downing Street parties held during lockdown last week, but then the Metropolitan Police threw a spanner – or perhaps, a baton – into the works by announcing it would conduct its own investigation into the parties.
Ms Grey’s report is understood to finally be published later today and will be stripped of references to parties – including one held in December 2020 – so as not to prejudice the Met’s inquiry.
According to the Daily Mirror’s Pippa Crerar, Boris Johnson is expected to give a statement to MPs in the Commons later, where he will “apologise repeatedly”.
The report has the potential to make things difficult for the prime minister, who faces continued pressure to resign over the scandal which revealed he had more than 30 people at a birthday party in Downing Street in June last year.
Or, to put it another way, Mr Johnson was simply “ambushed with a cake”.
Fellow Tory MPs have called for him to go, with an unknown number of them writing to the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, asking for a vote of no confidence in his leadership.
Since it was announced that Ms Gray would be investigating the numerous parties, with more incidents emerging every other week, the civil servant has become a source for memes across social media.
News that her report might, at last, come out today has only reignited the jokes and commentary on Twitter:
Sue Gray when colleagues ask how her weekend was:pic.twitter.com/333gsVJUWd— Aubrey Allegretti (@Aubrey Allegretti) 1643626218
Have they tried WeTransfer?https://twitter.com/pippacrerar/status/1488097237766914051\u00a0\u2026— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1643625496
Feel sorry for Sue Gray cos every time she goes to a party for the rest of her life some Rupert is gonna say \u2018Ooop don\u2019t write a report about this one!\u2019— Alexandra Haddow (@Alexandra Haddow) 1643626292
Sue Gray has emailed the report over, forgetting to attach it to the email twice now and No10 are too embarrassed to ask again— Mollie Goodfellow (@Mollie Goodfellow) 1643625613
Girl are you Sue Gray because I didn't hear anything for weeks and now you expect me to make time for you— Alexander Brown (@Alexander Brown) 1643626575
Of course we don\u2019t need a report to inform us that Johnson broke the law and is a man of corruption. But let me be clear: this is NOT the point. The MET investigation, and Sue Gray\u2019s limited report, reflects the culture of zero accountability and transparency during this regime.— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@Dr. Jennifer Cassidy) 1643626333
BREAKING: Sue Gray report finally set to be published TODAY with statement by Boris Johnson - Mirror Politics\n\nAll on one piece of paper, in crayon by the Met? \n\n#JohnsonOut7— Lloyd Hardy | #JohnsonOut7 (@Lloyd Hardy | #JohnsonOut7) 1643626522
Can all those who will say, without reading it, that the Sue Gray report 'clears' Johnson or is a 'whitewash' please do so now, as a rehearsal.— davidallengreen (@davidallengreen) 1643626364
Sue Gray\u2019s report in full:\n\nDear Prime Minister,\n\n(This section has been intentionally left blank at the request of the metropolitan police)\n\nIn conclusion, [redacted]\n\nYours sincerely,\n\nSue \u201cvery much in need of a holiday\u201d Gray— Rupert Myers (@Rupert Myers) 1643624945
Classic deadline day move. Sue Gray confirmed and here we go.https://twitter.com/skynewsbreak/status/1488099521292914695\u00a0\u2026— Rhys James (@Rhys James) 1643627264
Sue Gray definitely leaves you on read for 4 days before replying with ""— Gorilla Grip Coochie (@Gorilla Grip Coochie) 1643627161
Amid reports of the publication date being today, The Daily Telegraph's Christopher Hope shared a comment from a Cabinet Office spokesman who said: "We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister."
Which is about as transparent as Ms Gray's heavily redacted report is going to be.
We would suggest that she gets a strong drink once the report is published, as she’ll certainly need it, but given what she’s been investigating, that doesn’t seem appropriate to us.
