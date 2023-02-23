Suella Braverman says people protesting against migrants not 'racist or bigoted'

Suella Braverman is back at it again with her useful interventions in politics.

This time, she has said people protesting at migrants being housed in hotels are not “racist or bigoted”.

While the home secretary told GB News she condemned violence over the issue, she added that tensions over migrants staying in hotels is “understandable”.

It comes after anti-migrant protesters have clashed with people outside hotels used to house migrants.

Some 15 people were arrested after violence erupted during a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside.

More protests have been planned around the country.

Braverman added violence was “not acceptable” and that “anyone contemplating violence, harassment or intimidation should desist”.

She said housing asylum seekers in hotels is “causing understandable tensions within communities, pressures on local resources, and is frankly unsustainable”.

She added: “I very much understand people’s frustrations with hotels being occupied by large numbers of illegal immigrants or asylum seekers.”

Braverman has in the past attracted controversy for saying it is her "dream" for the controversial Rwanda plan to go ahead and for describing migration in this country as an "invasion".

