Green Day had a very clear message for Ted Cruz during a recent concert, unveiling a sign aimed at the Texas senator.

The pop punk ground unveiled a stage backdrop featuring the words “f*** Ted Cruz” during a performance in Berlin last week, reports the San Antonio Current.

The message was posted after the Uvalde massacre last month, which saw 21 people, 19 of which were children, die after an 18-year-old man used two assault rifles in an attack on the elementary school.

Cruz has faced criticism for his take on gun control in the weeks that followed the tragedy.

He has faced backlash for his response to the shooting and his appearance at an NRA event in Houston some days later.

Cruz later boasted of having "ridiculous fun" in TV poker game - as Texans demanded gun reform following the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

In a follow-up tweet, Cruz noted that the poker game was pre-recorded "several months ago" and "they just aired the first part."

Cruz also shared the poker footage on the same evening a gunman killed four people in a mass shooting at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which prompted more debate about gun control in the US.

Elsewhere, the politician also faced criticism for proposing that "having one door that goes in and out" of the elementary school could have helped prevent the mass shooting in Uvalde, rather than stricter gun laws.

It’s not the first time Green Day have been vocal about political issues.

The band’s singer Billie Joe Armstrong previously revealed he was backing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential race, announcing that “democracy is at stake” if Donald Trump were to win a second term in the White House.

Famously the group released their critically acclaimed album 'American Idiot' in 2004 which was a direct criticism of George W Bush's decision to invade Iraq.