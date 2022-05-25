Ted Cruz thinks that more guns will deter future high school shootings

Ted Cruz has proposed the solution to gun violence in school is to send police in...with guns.

"We know from past experience that the most effective tool for keeping kids safe is armed law enforcement on the campus," he said, in reference to the Robb Elementary School shooting yesterday.

"Inevitably when there's a murder of this kind you see politicians try to politicise it."

The Texas Department of Public Safety has said Salvador Ramos was intercepted by police before he entered the school, killing 21.

