New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Texas Senator Ted Cruz on Twitter for having a scheduled appearance at a National Rifle Association meeting after Cruz extended prayers to the victims and families of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

On Tuesday, lawmakers expressed their anger and sadness for the 19 people, 18 of which were children, who died after an 18-year-old man used two assault rifles to shoot in the elementary school.

That included Cruz who tweeted, "Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly."

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



In response to Senator Cruz's sentiment, Ocasio-Cortez responded by criticizing Cruz for planning to attend an NRA meeting in Houston this week.

"Aren’t you slated to headline a speaking gig for the NRA in three days - in Houston, no less? You can do more than pray. Faith without works is dead," she tweeted back.

Moments before responding to Cruz, Ocasio-Cortez criticized lawmakers who say they are "pro-life" but allow firearms in public.

"There is no such thing as being “pro-life” while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place. It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Many other lawmakers called for stricter gun control following the tragic news out of Uvalde.

Cruz was scheduled to appear alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump in "a celebration of Second Amendment rights" at the NRA meeting this Friday.



It is unclear if the Texas Senator or Governor will cancel their appearance.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.