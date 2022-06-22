The biggest train strike in more than 30 years is taking place across the UK, with half of Britain’s rail lines closed on Tuesday as members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite stage action over pay, jobs and conditions.

Further strikes are taking place on Thursday and Saturday, disrupting millions of journeys across the UK.

And who are the Tories trying to blame for it all? Labour, who haven’t been in power since 2010.

The Conservative government, which owns Network Rail, might have been in charge for 12 years, but it hasn’t stopped Tory MPs attempting to shift the blame for the strikes onto Labour.

Mark Jenkinson, the Tory MP for Workington, replied to a tweet from a journalist, which read: “Teacher says students are bunking down on their mates’ floors so they can avoid the train strike and get to exams.”

He replied: “A vision of @UKLabour's Britain…”

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis also tweeted saying: “Labour’s strikes this week will make life harder for families across the country. Yet they refuse to put a stop to them.”

There was also a tweet from Oliver Dowden, Chair of the Conservative Party, who reposted a picture of the Labour party whip Navendu Mishra on the picket line and wrote: “When we say these are Labour’s strikes, this is exactly what we mean.”

People were quick to react to the Tories blaming Labour, with many on hand to point out the fact that it's the conditions under the Tory government over the past 12 years that were a factor in the strikes.

Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray was one commentator who had a strong reaction, writing: “I cannot believe what I’m hearing. The Conservative Govt who have been in power for 12 years are blaming the current strike action on Labour who have not been in power for 12 years. It’s quite a take. TWELVE YEARS!”



















It comes as around 40,000 railway workers are striking for three days this week in what is the largest walkout seen in the UK for more than three decades.



RMT say they are striking over pay, conditions, job cuts and threats to pensions.

