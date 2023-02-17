Tory MP instantly shut down over ‘tin eared’ Rwanda policy on Question Time

Tory MP Robert Jenrick faced scrutiny during the most recent episode of Question Time when discussing the government's controversial policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Jenrick was asked by host Fiona Bruce during Thursday’s instalment of the programme, which also featured panellists Ian Hislop and Scottish journalist Ruth Wishart.

Plans to “offshore” the processing of asylum seekers in Rwanda was first announced by the government back in April.

The first scheduled flight in June was cancelled at the eleventh hour following an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights – the court which oversees the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) that Suella Braverman desperately wants us to leave.

No flights have yet taken place, but the High Court ruled that the policy was legal in December. Jenrick, who is Minister of State for Immigration, faced criticism from Hislop on Thursday’s episode.

Private Eye editor Hislop slammed the “tin-eared” policy and criticised the asylum system that has “completely failed”.

Hislop said: “I’m amazed you can still say ‘Rwanda’ with a straight face. I mean that’s an extraordinary achievement… Deporting people to the scene of a former holocaust still strikes me as a bit tin-eared.”

Jenrick replied: “In the high court before Christmas, [it] studied all of our plans, and studied the situation in Rwanda, and concluded, not only was our policy lawful, but Rwanda is a safe country.”

Wishart added: “Peas get processed, people don’t get processed”.

Discussion also turned to the recent violent disorder near a hotel housing asylum seekers in Knowsley, when anti-refugee protesters in Merseyside turned violent - hurling missiles and damaging a police van near the hotel.

Hislop spoke about the incident and criticised immigration policy, claiming that migrants are placed in deprived areas intentionally.

He said: “To blame asylum seekers in hotels for being there, when the system has completely failed, seems to be encouraging people to go round there with hammers, smash up police cars and say it’s your fault you’re here.”

