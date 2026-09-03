Trump claims Lake Ontario name change was him ‘fighting for America’

Donald Trump has claimed his renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America was him ‘fighting for America’ – and not, as critics have claimed, as a distraction from the war in Iran and the affordability crisis.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order mandating the change amid a trade dispute with Canada . Google and now Apple have both changed the name on their map services. After facing an initial backlash for reflecting the change in its product, Google defended its decision in a blog post on Saturday.

Trump , meanwhile, continues to celebrate his renaming with AI slop of combover-sporting geese (yes, really).

He has also celebrated the name change on both Google and Apple, writing on Truth Social on Wednesday (September 2): "Apple Maps has just announced that it has changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, so now that very important change of names, between Google Maps and Apple Maps, is complete, ratified, and binding. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump continued to speak about the change, claiming he was “fighting” for the United States.

"I did change the name of a certain lake to Lake America, just like I changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and people in this country love it.”

He went on to say he does things "like that" because he's “fighting for our country”

"Canada has taken advantage of us, they have ripped us off for years, and now we're turning the tables, very easily turning the table," Trump added.

The comments received pushback on social media, with one Twitter/X user writing: “How the hell is changing a lake name fighting for the country? The man is daft.”

Another said: “This is 1 of thirty million reasons why every other country in the world is laughing at us. The man is losing HIS war with Iran & doing none of the things he promised like ending the war in Ukraine, no new wars, lowering prices, providing us affordable healthcare, housing & more.”





“People in this country don’t love it,” another said.

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