Bryson DeChambeau offers to settle Donald Trump vs Joe Biden with a golf contest

Bryson DeChambeau offered to host a golf contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after a debate on CNN turned into a childlike squabble over who was the better golfer out of the two US presidential candidates.

At their first 2024 debate, Trump and Biden turned to trash talk with Trump boasting how he had "won two club championships - not even senior - two regular club championships."

"To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way and I do it. He doesn't do it. He can't hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match - he can't hit a ball 50 yards," he said.

Biden said he'd "be happy to have a driving contest."

"I got my handicap, which when I was vice president, down to a six," Biden claimed. "And by the way, I told you before, I'm happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?"

However, Trump wasn't buying it and accused the president of lying: "That's the biggest lie that he's a six handicap of all." Biden then seemed to correct himself: "I was an eight handicap. Yeah. Eight."

"I've seen you swing. I know your swing," Trump hit back, before adding: "Let's not act like children."

"You are a child," Biden swiftly responded.

In a bizarre turn of events, pro golfer DeChambeau chimed in on the action over on X/Twitter.

The current US Open champ said he would end the debate in real-time, with a golf match on his YouTube channel.

DeChambeau has previously played with Trump saying he was "very lucky to have a relationship with him," adding: "he's always been generous to me."

When DeChambeau won the US Open, Trump sent his congratulations over on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to Bryson DeChambeau on his incredible WIN of the United States Open!" he penned. "He showed a toughness and inner strength, matched perfectly with his GREAT Golfing Talent, that can never be denied!"

"Under massive pressure, he pulled off some of the greatest shots ever made, especially his spectacular sand save on the 18th Hole that gave him the Victory."

