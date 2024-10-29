Rapper 50 Cent claims he turned down a $3 million offer to perform at a Donald Trump rally in New York City.

The controversial rally held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (27 October) sparked headlines after a comedian made a racist joke about the country of Puerto Rico .

Hailing from New York, 50 Cent revealed during an interview on The Breakfast Club that he “got a call” from Trump’s team who offered him $3 million to perform at the rally.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, also revealed the Trump team wanted him to perform at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, which he also turned down.

“I didn’t even go far…” the rapper explained. “I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics.”

He continued: “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

Following Trump’s assassination attempt in which he was shot in the ear , 50 Cent’s name began to trend on social media as people likened the situation to when the rapper survived being shot nine times in May 2000.

50 Cent rapped about the experience on his 2003 track Many Men (Wish Death), which then became an anthem for Trump’s supporters and is the track the team reportedly wanted him to perform at the RNC.

In a post on X/Twitter at the time, 50 Cent wrote, “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending”, along with an edited image of his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cover with Trump’s face over his.

