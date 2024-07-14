50 Cent reacts to his name trending after Trump shooting

Rapper 50 Cent has reacted to the apparent assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump who was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A person in the crowd and two others were injured during the incident, with the gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, shooting with a rifle from a roof from outside the Secret Service perimeter. Crooks was shot reportedly shot dead moments after opening fire.

In the dramatic footage, Trump could be seen addressing his loyal fans at the campaign rally when shots can be heard followed by Trump grabbing his ear and crouching down as blood began to pour from the side of his head while Secret Service members rushed to cover him.

As he stood up again, Trump defiantly raised his fists to show his supporters that he was ok. In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, the 78-year-old said: "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Amongst the many people reacting to the shooting was Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, who was infamously shot nine times during a performance in May 2000 and survived. He sang about the attempt on his life on the song 'Many Men (Wish Death).' Posting on social media, the 49-year-old star said: "Trump gets shot and now I’m trending."

Jackson then posted a meme of Trump's head spliced onto his own on the cover of his debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' from 2003.

A few weeks ago, Jackson declared that the 'world is over' after learning that Trump had received millions in donations after being found guilty during his hush money trial earlier this year.

50 Cent has been a long term critic of Trump, choosing to endorse Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. However, he initially did endorse Trump in 2020 due to his dislike of Joe Biden's tax plans but then did switch to the Democrat due to his strong dislike of Trump.

